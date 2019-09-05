A preliminary design for the Beishan Underground Research Laboratory. Photo: Handout
China earmarks site to store nuclear waste deep underground
- Researchers will conduct tests at the location in Gansu to see whether it will make a viable facility to store highly radioactive waste safely
- Scientists say China has the chance to become a world leader in this field but has to find a way to ensure it does not leak
A preliminary design for the Beishan Underground Research Laboratory. Photo: Handout
China condemns US blacklisting of nuclear firms and says American companies could be hurt as a result
- Nuclear safety boss suggests Chinese companies will weather the move, thanks to partnerships with other countries
