A preliminary design for the Beishan Underground Research Laboratory. Photo: Handout
Society

China earmarks site to store nuclear waste deep underground

  • Researchers will conduct tests at the location in Gansu to see whether it will make a viable facility to store highly radioactive waste safely
  • Scientists say China has the chance to become a world leader in this field but has to find a way to ensure it does not leak
Topic |   China Society
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Updated: 7:26pm, 5 Sep, 2019

A preliminary design for the Beishan Underground Research Laboratory. Photo: Handout
CGN's Fangchenggang (Hongsha) nuclear power station in Guangxi. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

China condemns US blacklisting of nuclear firms and says American companies could be hurt as a result

  • Nuclear safety boss suggests Chinese companies will weather the move, thanks to partnerships with other countries
Topic |   US-China relations
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Updated: 9:55am, 4 Sep, 2019

CGN’s Fangchenggang (Hongsha) nuclear power station in Guangxi. Photo: Handout
