Putian police are monitoring motorists using drones made by Shenzhen-based DJI. Photo: AP
Traffic police in China are using drones to give orders from above
- Video footage shared on social media shows scooter rider being addressed as a ‘handsome young lad’ and told to put on his helmet, which he does
- Putian authorities have been using two drones to detect traffic offences for the past year, one of a number of places to do so
The two-seater Ehang 216, an electric-powered autonomous flying taxi, takes a short flight during its launch in April this year at Generali Arena in Vienna, Austria. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Is it a bird, is it a plane? No, it’s Ehang’s flying taxi
- The two-seater, electric-powered Ehang 216 autonomous flying vehicle can cover a distance of about 30 kms at speeds of up to 130km per hour
