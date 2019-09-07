As Shenzhen chases Chinese role model city status, it is also building its reputation for education with projects such as the Cambridge-Peking programme in Qianhai. Photo: Bloomberg
Cambridge and Peking universities in talks about partnership plan for ‘role model’ Shenzhen
- PKU and Cambridge Judge Business School plan programme in Qianhai Special Economic Zone as southern city sets sights on building academic presence
Longhua is Shenzhen’s most expensive residential district. Photo: Pearl Liu
Developers hope to leverage Shenzhen’s model city status, price residential project as most expensive in its area
- China Jinmao Holdings Group, Power Construction Corporation of China forked out 8.3 billion yuan for the site in 2016
- Only nine projects have been priced at more than 100,000 yuan per square metre in Shenzhen
