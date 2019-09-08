A student activist poses with a rainbow flag in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Why are so few LGBT Chinese couples taking advantage of laws that could protect their rights?
- Same-sex couples have been able to register as each others’ legal guardians for the past two years, but so far only a handful of people have taken advantage of the change
- Advocates say that while the change brings some benefits, it falls short of the protections that having the right to marry would bring
