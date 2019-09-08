Channels

Video footage shows circus handlers using sticks to try to coax the tiger back inside the cage after it escapes on Friday night. Photo: Thepaper.cn
Society

Circus tiger escapes during show in China, but dies after being captured and sent to zoo

  • Two people from the circus have been detained after the animal managed to get out of its cage and run towards nearby cornfields on Friday evening
  • It was found the next morning and police used a tranquilliser to subdue the tiger but it died on the way to the zoo, which believes it had been hit by a car
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Updated: 6:46pm, 8 Sep, 2019

Video footage shows circus handlers using sticks to try to coax the tiger back inside the cage after it escapes on Friday night. Photo: Thepaper.cn
An elephant is hoisted into Chongqing zoo in southwestern China, on loan from another Chinese zoo. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

How a ban on sale of wild African elephants to zoos could affect China

  • International watchdog to vote on whether to extend restrictions to southern African countries that are the biggest exporters
  • If passed, China may find it hard to buy elephants from Africa
Topic |   Africa
Jevans Nyabiage

Jevans Nyabiage  

Updated: 5:00am, 24 Aug, 2019

An elephant is hoisted into Chongqing zoo in southwestern China, on loan from another Chinese zoo. Photo: Reuters
