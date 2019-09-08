Video footage shows circus handlers using sticks to try to coax the tiger back inside the cage after it escapes on Friday night. Photo: Thepaper.cn
Circus tiger escapes during show in China, but dies after being captured and sent to zoo
- Two people from the circus have been detained after the animal managed to get out of its cage and run towards nearby cornfields on Friday evening
- It was found the next morning and police used a tranquilliser to subdue the tiger but it died on the way to the zoo, which believes it had been hit by a car
