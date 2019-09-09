Study by Greenpeace and the North China Electric Power University says soaring power consumption from internet data centres is expected to result in higher carbon dioxide emissions from China’s coal-fired power plants. Photo: Xinhua
Demand from China’s big data sector will pile pressure on clean power goals, study says
- Greenpeace and the North China Electric Power University say demand from internet data centres will be met by coal-fired power plants
- China’s internet giants have ‘unprecedented opportunities’ to drive country’s economy towards green energy
Topic | China Society
Study by Greenpeace and the North China Electric Power University says soaring power consumption from internet data centres is expected to result in higher carbon dioxide emissions from China’s coal-fired power plants. Photo: Xinhua