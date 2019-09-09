Apple and its Chinese supplier Foxconn have been accused of violating labour laws on the eve of the launch of the iPhone 11. Photo: Reuters
Apple iPhone 11 launch marred by claims Foxconn factory broke labour laws
- Companies confirm excessive use of temporary workers but deny bulk of report by China Labour Watch
Topic | Foxconn
Apple and its Chinese supplier Foxconn have been accused of violating labour laws on the eve of the launch of the iPhone 11. Photo: Reuters
Apple had been working with chip maker Intel on the new iPhone feature that would have let people text one other in areas without using a mobile network. Photo: Shutterstock
Why did Apple halt work on a new iPhone text feature that works without a mobile signal?
Firm worked with Intel chip maker on project to build system so the smartphones could communicate ‘over long distance radio waves that bypass cellular networks’, report says
Topic | Apple
Apple had been working with chip maker Intel on the new iPhone feature that would have let people text one other in areas without using a mobile network. Photo: Shutterstock