Apple and its Chinese supplier Foxconn have been accused of violating labour laws on the eve of the launch of the iPhone 11.
Society

Apple iPhone 11 launch marred by claims Foxconn factory broke labour laws

  • Companies confirm excessive use of temporary workers but deny bulk of report by China Labour Watch
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Updated: 6:15pm, 9 Sep, 2019


Apple had been working with chip maker Intel on the new iPhone feature that would have let people text one other in areas without using a mobile network.
Tech & Design

Why did Apple halt work on a new iPhone text feature that works without a mobile signal?

Firm worked with Intel chip maker on project to build system so the smartphones could communicate ‘over long distance radio waves that bypass cellular networks’, report says

Business Insider

Business Insider  

Updated: 12:00pm, 5 Sep, 2019


