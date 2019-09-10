Channels

Students at Yangzhou Technical Vocational College form the Chinese characters for “Hello Teacher” to mark China’s Teachers’ Day. Photo: Handout
Society

Chinese parents struggle with Teacher’s Day gift etiquette

  • Expensive presents are officially discouraged but have become the norm at many schools on day of appreciation for educators
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 7:32pm, 10 Sep, 2019

Sixty per cent of mainland Chinese children aged from three to 15 are receiving extra tutoring outside the classroom, according to a report. Photo: Handout
Society

Chinese parents say intense competition forces them to send children to after-school classes

  • More than 40 per cent of those surveyed in an online poll say they feel they have no other choice, while just a quarter think the extra tutoring is necessary
  • It reflects widespread anxiety over getting places at the top schools, according to researcher
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 10:02pm, 27 Aug, 2019

