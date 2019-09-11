Channels

Pupils and staff at Chengdu Caotang Elementary School in Sichuan show off knitting from their Boys and Girls are Vastly Different class. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese school sparks sexism row after urging boys to grow ‘heroically’ and girls to be ‘tranquil’

  • Chengdu school teaches boys to build model rockets while girls learn about knitting
  • Handicrafts show at school prompts question, ‘Why can’t boys knit and girls build rockets?’
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Updated: 2:53pm, 11 Sep, 2019

Pupils and staff at Chengdu Caotang Elementary School in Sichuan show off knitting from their Boys and Girls are Vastly Different class. Photo: Weibo
Students at Yangzhou Technical Vocational College form the Chinese characters for “Hello Teacher” to mark China’s Teachers’ Day. Photo: Handout
Society

To give or not to give? Chinese parents struggle with Teacher’s Day gift etiquette

  • Expensive presents are officially discouraged but have become the norm at many schools on day of appreciation for educators
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 1:22pm, 11 Sep, 2019

Students at Yangzhou Technical Vocational College form the Chinese characters for “Hello Teacher” to mark China’s Teachers’ Day. Photo: Handout
