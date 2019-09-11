Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The man from Shishi city in Fujian province who tossed US$14,000 into the air after a bad day at work has asked for help in getting it back. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese man who scattered US$14,000 in street after bad day at work pleads for his money back

  • Police in Fujian ask people who picked up notes to ‘be rational and return the money’
  • Impulse move caused traffic jams as pedestrians ran into road to grab what they could
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 4:26pm, 11 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The man from Shishi city in Fujian province who tossed US$14,000 into the air after a bad day at work has asked for help in getting it back. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.