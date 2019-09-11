The man from Shishi city in Fujian province who tossed US$14,000 into the air after a bad day at work has asked for help in getting it back. Photo: Weibo
Chinese man who scattered US$14,000 in street after bad day at work pleads for his money back
- Police in Fujian ask people who picked up notes to ‘be rational and return the money’
- Impulse move caused traffic jams as pedestrians ran into road to grab what they could
Topic | China Society
