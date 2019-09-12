Authorities in Sanmenxia, Henan province, are investigating a mining company that painted a series of hillsides green after it stripped the area of vegetation. Photo: Miaopai
China sees red after mining company paints bare hillsides green
- Drone footage exposes firm’s botched attempt to improve the appearance of ground stripped of vegetation
Topic | Environment
Authorities in Sanmenxia, Henan province, are investigating a mining company that painted a series of hillsides green after it stripped the area of vegetation. Photo: Miaopai