A video of a teacher at a secondary school in southern Guizhou province wiping make-up from girls’ faces as they arrive for the new semester has gone viral. Photo: Sina
Video shows Chinese teacher enforcing make-up ban by wiping girls’ faces with towel and water from a bucket
- Another staff member says 80 per cent of students at Guizhou school are left-behind children who ‘may be led into extreme directions in aesthetics and life values’
