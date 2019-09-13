Channels

Eating hotpot can be a hot and sweaty business. Photo: Shutterstock
Society

Case of the telltale hotpot: Chinese police literally sniff out fugitive in Jiangsu

  • Facial recognition technology helped officers narrow down search to building in Nantong, but they were unable to tell which room suspect was in
  • Police went door-to-door hunting for the smell of hotpot after fugitive was spotted buying ingredients at market
Topic |   China Society
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 3:50am, 13 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
Haidilao International Holding’s founder and chairman Zhang Yong during a conference in Zhengzhou of Henan province on Sunday, April 23, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
Wealth

China’s hotpot king Zhang Yong shoves aside real estate magnates as Singapore’s richest man as Haidilao’s stock price doubled

  • Zhang Yong, a new citizen of Singapore takes the No 1 spot in Singapore from Sino Land’s Ng Brothers, says Forbes Asia
  • The move to Singapore could foreshadow a migration of wealth from Hong Kong to Singapore amid concerns over Hong Kong’s political stability
Topic |   Wealth management
Ryan Swift

Ryan Swift  

Updated: 10:07am, 30 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
