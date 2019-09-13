Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Pro-China protesters rally outside Vancouver’s Broadway subway station on August 17. They were facing a rival crowd supporting the Hong Kong protest movement, with police keeping the rival camps separated. Photo: Kevin Huang
Society

After pro-China camp suggest taking gun and machetes to deal with Vancouver’s ‘trash’ Hong Kong protesters, police ask questions

  • Pro-China activist Victor Feng confirmed authenticity of WeChat messages by his fellow supporters talking of bringing weapons to face Hong Kong protesters
  • He said the discussions were a joke, but a Hong Kong democracy activist said the ‘very threatening’ messages forced the cancellation of a planned event
Topic |   Canada
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Updated: 5:59am, 13 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pro-China protesters rally outside Vancouver’s Broadway subway station on August 17. They were facing a rival crowd supporting the Hong Kong protest movement, with police keeping the rival camps separated. Photo: Kevin Huang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Ian Young
Ian Young
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

The Hongcouver by Ian Young

Vancouver’s Hong Kong protesters think they’re being watched. They’re right – but by whom?

  • Suspicion of surveillance is endemic among the protest movement in Vancouver, amid fears of retribution
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Updated: 11:29pm, 5 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.