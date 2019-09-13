Pro-China protesters rally outside Vancouver’s Broadway subway station on August 17. They were facing a rival crowd supporting the Hong Kong protest movement, with police keeping the rival camps separated. Photo: Kevin Huang
After pro-China camp suggest taking gun and machetes to deal with Vancouver’s ‘trash’ Hong Kong protesters, police ask questions
- Pro-China activist Victor Feng confirmed authenticity of WeChat messages by his fellow supporters talking of bringing weapons to face Hong Kong protesters
- He said the discussions were a joke, but a Hong Kong democracy activist said the ‘very threatening’ messages forced the cancellation of a planned event
Topic | Canada
Pro-China protesters rally outside Vancouver’s Broadway subway station on August 17. They were facing a rival crowd supporting the Hong Kong protest movement, with police keeping the rival camps separated. Photo: Kevin Huang