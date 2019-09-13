Officer Lau (third from left) and police colleagues receive a delivery of mooncakes. Photo: Weibo
Beijing campaign sends 650 boxes of Maxim’s mooncakes to Hong Kong police in show of support over protests
- Top law enforcement body starts campaign to rally mainland support for officers amid anti-government protests
- Maxim’s described as ‘company that loves the country and loves Hong Kong’ after condemnation of unrest by daughter of founder
An importer for Taipan Bread and Cakes, the Hong Kong baker known for its “snowy” mooncakes, may have to destroy returned stock after a social media controversy. Photo: FACEBOOK
Chinese importer says entire stock of Taipan mooncakes will be destroyed after backlash against Hong Kong baker
- Manager of trading company says ‘huge amount’ of Taipan Bread and Cakes brand pastries were returned after mainland media storm over bakery director’s pro-protest Facebook posts
