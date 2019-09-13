Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Officer Lau (third from left) and police colleagues receive a delivery of mooncakes. Photo: Weibo
Society

Beijing campaign sends 650 boxes of Maxim’s mooncakes to Hong Kong police in show of support over protests

  • Top law enforcement body starts campaign to rally mainland support for officers amid anti-government protests
  • Maxim’s described as ‘company that loves the country and loves Hong Kong’ after condemnation of unrest by daughter of founder
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 5:00pm, 13 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Officer Lau (third from left) and police colleagues receive a delivery of mooncakes. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
An importer for Taipan Bread and Cakes, the Hong Kong baker known for its “snowy” mooncakes, may have to destroy returned stock after a social media controversy. Photo: FACEBOOK
Society

Chinese importer says entire stock of Taipan mooncakes will be destroyed after backlash against Hong Kong baker

  • Manager of trading company says ‘huge amount’ of Taipan Bread and Cakes brand pastries were returned after mainland media storm over bakery director’s pro-protest Facebook posts
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 10:08pm, 5 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

An importer for Taipan Bread and Cakes, the Hong Kong baker known for its “snowy” mooncakes, may have to destroy returned stock after a social media controversy. Photo: FACEBOOK
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.