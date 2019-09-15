Channels

A man ended up in detention after posing as an internet police officer online. Photo: Shutterstock
Society

Chinese man’s test of girlfriend’s fidelity ends with three people charged with troublemaking

  • Plan backfires when ‘fidelity agent’ becomes abusive after being rejected by woman he was supposed to be investigating
  • Police move in after reading woman’s social media post saying she was being trolled by an ‘internet cop’
Topic |   Sex and relationships
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 6:18pm, 15 Sep, 2019

One victim of the alleged scams said she was told she could live for 400 years if she handed over her money. Photo: Thepaper.cn
Society

Chinese police detain 100 over US$7 million ‘fortune-telling’ scam

  • Suspects rounded up after people complain of being duped into making donations to support non-existent temples
  • One woman says she handed over US$4,600 after being told that charitable gesture would help her live to be 400
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: 6:27pm, 4 Sep, 2019

