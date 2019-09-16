Channels

China’s widely used facial recognition software is having trouble identifying people who have had cosmetic surgery. Photo: AFP
Society

Facial recognition technology in China beaten by a nose job

  • Young woman’s appearance altered so drastically system can no longer identify her
  • Despite the inconvenience, she is happy with her new look
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 6:30pm, 16 Sep, 2019

A student uses facial recognition to enter Peking University. Photo: Simon Song
Politics

Artificial intelligence is watching China’s students but how well can it really see?

  • The country’s schools and universities have been keen adopters of AI, applying the technology in classrooms and dormitories
Topic |   Artificial intelligence
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Updated: 7:15am, 16 Sep, 2019

