China’s widely used facial recognition software is having trouble identifying people who have had cosmetic surgery. Photo: AFP
Facial recognition technology in China beaten by a nose job
- Young woman’s appearance altered so drastically system can no longer identify her
- Despite the inconvenience, she is happy with her new look
Topic | China Society
