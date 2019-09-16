Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An auxiliary traffic officer threw a bike into the path of a motorcyclist to stop the rider and his passenger from fleeing a random breath test stop. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese police do U-turn on traffic crash after online crowd doubt official account

  • Authorities appeal for witnesses to incident in which a motorcyclist and his passenger were injured fleeing a random breath test
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 7:55pm, 16 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

An auxiliary traffic officer threw a bike into the path of a motorcyclist to stop the rider and his passenger from fleeing a random breath test stop. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.