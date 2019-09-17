Channels

Yu, seen in a still from video footage of the dive, was at a depth of 15 metres when his oxygen supply was shut off. Photo: Yangtze Evening News
Society

Chinese tourist sorry for scuba tank ‘pranks’ on diving trip in Philippines

  • Shanghai man apologises for closing the valves on two divers’ oxygen tanks in separate incidents off Puerto Galera, Mindoro last week
  • Diver who had to use his partner’s tank when his supply was shut off says he is seeking legal advice and may report the case to police in China
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 6:28pm, 17 Sep, 2019

Security cameras caught a tourist at Tai Qing cave in Yuanan, Hubei province, as he snapped a stalactite and passed bits to his friends. Photo: Weibo
Society

Shamed Chinese tourists apologise after smashing up ancient stalactite

  • Weibo footage from cameras at Tai Qing in Hubei province, China’s biggest karst cave, pulls 150 million hits as visitors are caught vandalising rock formation
Topic |   China Society
Sue Ng

Sue Ng  

Updated: 10:30pm, 20 Aug, 2019

