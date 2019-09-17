Yu, seen in a still from video footage of the dive, was at a depth of 15 metres when his oxygen supply was shut off. Photo: Yangtze Evening News
Chinese tourist sorry for scuba tank ‘pranks’ on diving trip in Philippines
- Shanghai man apologises for closing the valves on two divers’ oxygen tanks in separate incidents off Puerto Galera, Mindoro last week
- Diver who had to use his partner’s tank when his supply was shut off says he is seeking legal advice and may report the case to police in China
Yu, seen in a still from video footage of the dive, was at a depth of 15 metres when his oxygen supply was shut off. Photo: Yangtze Evening News
Shamed Chinese tourists apologise after smashing up ancient stalactite
- Weibo footage from cameras at Tai Qing in Hubei province, China’s biggest karst cave, pulls 150 million hits as visitors are caught vandalising rock formation
Security cameras caught a tourist at Tai Qing cave in Yuanan, Hubei province, as he snapped a stalactite and passed bits to his friends. Photo: Weibo