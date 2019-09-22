A bag of heroin fentanyl pills. US court documents show that China, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran may be among Asian countries fuelling the drug-abuse crisis on the Kenyan coast and in other parts of Africa. Photo: TNS
How China and other Asian countries are fuelling an African drug-abuse crisis
- Violent Kenyan organised crime family sourced ‘precursor chemicals’ for illicit drug production from China, US court documents show
- A Chinese dealer sold the chemical abba to the Akashas for over three years, even as they awaited extradition to the US for trial
Topic | Drugs
A bag of heroin fentanyl pills. US court documents show that China, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran may be among Asian countries fuelling the drug-abuse crisis on the Kenyan coast and in other parts of Africa. Photo: TNS