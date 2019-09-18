Beijing will call on nations to “fully consider the potential of the natural system to alleviate climate change”. Photo: Reuters
China wants nations to tackle climate change with ‘nature-based solutions’
- Nation promises to support ‘multinational climate process’, environment ministry says, though stops short of making any fresh pledges to curb carbon dioxide emissions
- Beijing will ‘proactively promote’ such methods as reforestation and the expansion of grasslands and wetlands, it says
Topic | China Society
Beijing will call on nations to “fully consider the potential of the natural system to alleviate climate change”. Photo: Reuters
Chinese coal consumption rose for the second consecutive year in 2018, reversing a three-year fall from 2014 to 2016, fanning fears among climate scientists that the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases are not serious about cutting emissions. Photo: Reuters
China expected to allow green bonds to fund clean coal projects in potential blow to climate change fight
- China consumes half of the world’s coal and generates 60 per cent of its electricity from coal
- The move would put the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases at odds with the European Union on green financing standards
Topic | China economy
Chinese coal consumption rose for the second consecutive year in 2018, reversing a three-year fall from 2014 to 2016, fanning fears among climate scientists that the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases are not serious about cutting emissions. Photo: Reuters