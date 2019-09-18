Channels

Beijing will call on nations to "fully consider the potential of the natural system to alleviate climate change". Photo: Reuters
Society

China wants nations to tackle climate change with ‘nature-based solutions’

  • Nation promises to support ‘multinational climate process’, environment ministry says, though stops short of making any fresh pledges to curb carbon dioxide emissions
  • Beijing will ‘proactively promote’ such methods as reforestation and the expansion of grasslands and wetlands, it says
Topic |   China Society
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:40pm, 18 Sep, 2019

Beijing will call on nations to “fully consider the potential of the natural system to alleviate climate change”. Photo: Reuters
Chinese coal consumption rose for the second consecutive year in 2018, reversing a three-year fall from 2014 to 2016, fanning fears among climate scientists that the world's largest emitter of greenhouse gases are not serious about cutting emissions. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China expected to allow green bonds to fund clean coal projects in potential blow to climate change fight

  • China consumes half of the world’s coal and generates 60 per cent of its electricity from coal
  • The move would put the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases at odds with the European Union on green financing standards
Topic |   China economy
Li Jing

Li Jing  

Updated: 9:56am, 12 Sep, 2019

Chinese coal consumption rose for the second consecutive year in 2018, reversing a three-year fall from 2014 to 2016, fanning fears among climate scientists that the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases are not serious about cutting emissions. Photo: Reuters
