A 14-year-old girl died and her 12-year-old friend was badly burnt after they mimicked a cooking trick performed by an internet celebrity. Photo: Weibo
Chinese internet chef pays compensation to family of girl killed ‘imitating popcorn trick’
- Representatives of Ms Yeah agree to pay out after 14-year-old dies from injuries sustained in explosion while trying to make snack at home
- Family of girl’s 12-year-old friend, who was badly burnt in blast, still discussing possible payment
Chris Zou and her son Xinxin. Zou is challenging authorities with her claim for employer-provided maternity insurance. Photo: Handout
Single mum in legal fight for China’s unmarried mothers
- One Shanghai woman is battling alone against contradictory Chinese laws surrounding children born out of wedlock
