A 14-year-old girl died and her 12-year-old friend was badly burnt after they mimicked a cooking trick performed by an internet celebrity. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese internet chef pays compensation to family of girl killed ‘imitating popcorn trick’

  • Representatives of Ms Yeah agree to pay out after 14-year-old dies from injuries sustained in explosion while trying to make snack at home
  • Family of girl’s 12-year-old friend, who was badly burnt in blast, still discussing possible payment
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Updated: 3:48pm, 19 Sep, 2019

Chris Zou and her son Xinxin. Zou is challenging authorities with her claim for employer-provided maternity insurance. Photo: Handout
Society

Single mum in legal fight for China’s unmarried mothers

  • One Shanghai woman is battling alone against contradictory Chinese laws surrounding children born out of wedlock
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 6:59am, 14 Sep, 2019

Chris Zou and her son Xinxin. Zou is challenging authorities with her claim for employer-provided maternity insurance. Photo: Handout
