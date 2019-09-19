Lu Yanheng is recovering in hospital after receiving bone marrow from his son, Zikuan. Lu said his son “gave me the hope to live”. Photo: Weibo
Chinese boy, 9, gives father life-saving bone marrow after gaining 18kg to be a donor
- Lu Zikuan’s dad needed the transplant to treat a type of blood cancer, and his eldest son turned out to be a match
- He didn’t weigh enough so he started having five meals a day to reach the goal
The needle found inside the heart of an 11-year-old girl in China. Photo: Weibo
Police called in after needle found in young Chinese girl’s heart
- After two heart surgeries to remove object, 11-year-old is fighting for her life
- Doctors mystified how 7cm needle entered her system, girl has no explanation
