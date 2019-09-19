Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Lu Yanheng is recovering in hospital after receiving bone marrow from his son, Zikuan. Lu said his son “gave me the hope to live”. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese boy, 9, gives father life-saving bone marrow after gaining 18kg to be a donor

  • Lu Zikuan’s dad needed the transplant to treat a type of blood cancer, and his eldest son turned out to be a match
  • He didn’t weigh enough so he started having five meals a day to reach the goal
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 5:45pm, 19 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Lu Yanheng is recovering in hospital after receiving bone marrow from his son, Zikuan. Lu said his son “gave me the hope to live”. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
The needle found inside the heart of an 11-year-old girl in China. Photo: Weibo
Society

Police called in after needle found in young Chinese girl’s heart

  • After two heart surgeries to remove object, 11-year-old is fighting for her life
  • Doctors mystified how 7cm needle entered her system, girl has no explanation
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: 9:52pm, 5 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The needle found inside the heart of an 11-year-old girl in China. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.