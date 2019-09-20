Channels

A screen grab from the video of a black object in the Yangtze River that spawned theories about China's own Loch Ness monster. Photo: The Paper via Twitter
Fans of China’s own Loch Ness monster deflated as beast turns out to be big airbag

  • Grainy footage of long black object in Yangtze sparked theories about creature internet users called the ‘Three Gorges Water Monster’
  • Video and online discussion thread drew more than 32 million views and was covered by major mainland media
Topic |   China Society
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 3:48am, 20 Sep, 2019

A screen grab from the video of a black object in the Yangtze River that spawned theories about China's own Loch Ness monster. Photo: The Paper via Twitter
