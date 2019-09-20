A screen grab from the video of a black object in the Yangtze River that spawned theories about China's own Loch Ness monster. Photo: The Paper via Twitter
Fans of China’s own Loch Ness monster deflated as beast turns out to be big airbag
- Grainy footage of long black object in Yangtze sparked theories about creature internet users called the ‘Three Gorges Water Monster’
- Video and online discussion thread drew more than 32 million views and was covered by major mainland media
