Authorities in Shenzhen are offering three times the national average salary to attract more teachers. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese city offers 400 teachers US$39,500 a year in bid to attract best graduates

  • As well as earning three times the industry average, successful candidates are promised 165 days’ leave
  • Social media posts linked to story attract more than 60 million views
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: 5:36pm, 20 Sep, 2019

Shenzhen has only 344 primary schools, well below the 961 primary schools in Guangzhou, which has a comparable population of 15 million. Photo: Edward Wong
China Economy

Shenzhen is set to be China’s new model city, so why are parents losing sleep over their children’s education?

  • Only 35,000 students out of a total of nearly 80,000 were accepted into local public secondary schools last year for education between the ages of 16-18
  • Beijing’s new ambitious plan is to turn the home of the likes of Huawei, Tencent and DJI into a model city by 2035
Topic |   China education
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Updated: 3:52pm, 29 Aug, 2019

