Taiwanese director Fu Yue (left) delivers a pro-independence speech at November’s Golden Horse Awards in Taipei as film producer Hong Ting Yi looks on. Photo: AP
Could the Chinese film industry be the biggest loser from Beijing’s ban on Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards?
- Beijing says last year’s ‘Asian Oscars’ were politicised by forces supporting Taiwanese independence
- Industry watchers say China is not doing its cinema talent any favours by keeping them away from prestigious Taipei event
A still from The Sent Down Girl, one of five films that were banned in China, but won awards at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards.
Five films that were banned in China and won awards at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Film Festival
- Films are banned in China for mentioning sensitive subjects such as homosexuality, the Tiananmen Square crackdown or Tibet
- Here are five films that were shunned in China, then took home awards in Taiwan
