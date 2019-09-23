Sentosa island’s merlion statute is down to its last four weeks as work begins on a US$65 million leisure complex. Photo: Shutterstock
Nostalgia in China as Singapore prepares to demolish Sentosa merlion
- Giant lion-headed statue will make way for corridor linking north and south of island in US$65 million redevelopment
The interior of Les Amis restaurant in Singapore, which has earned a third Michelin star.
Singapore rejoins the three Michelin star club as Odette, Les Amis elevated to fine dining’s top rank
- French haute cuisine establishments get top marks from France-based dining guide to give Lion City its first restaurants with the highest Michelin ranking
- ‘With this historic first … Singapore enters a new dimension in the eyes of food lovers,’ says Michelin Guide’s international director
