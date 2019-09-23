Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Sentosa island’s merlion statute is down to its last four weeks as work begins on a US$65 million leisure complex. Photo: Shutterstock
Society

Nostalgia in China as Singapore prepares to demolish Sentosa merlion

  • Giant lion-headed statue will make way for corridor linking north and south of island in US$65 million redevelopment
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: 8:00pm, 23 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sentosa island’s merlion statute is down to its last four weeks as work begins on a US$65 million leisure complex. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
The interior of Les Amis restaurant in Singapore, which has earned a third Michelin star.
Food & Drink

Singapore rejoins the three Michelin star club as Odette, Les Amis elevated to fine dining’s top rank

  • French haute cuisine establishments get top marks from France-based dining guide to give Lion City its first restaurants with the highest Michelin ranking
  • ‘With this historic first … Singapore enters a new dimension in the eyes of food lovers,’ says Michelin Guide’s international director
Topic |   Food and Drinks
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:07pm, 20 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The interior of Les Amis restaurant in Singapore, which has earned a third Michelin star.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.