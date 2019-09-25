The new airport, declared open on Wednesday, could form part of a new economic belt. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing’s new 7-runway, star-shaped Daxing airport opened by Xi Jinping, with aviation industry ready for take-off
- Most expensive airport in history is housed in the world’s biggest single-terminal building
- Daxing is the first airport to have two-storey departure gates and is hailed as a major boost for China’s air travel
Topic | Aviation
The new airport, declared open on Wednesday, could form part of a new economic belt. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing Daxing International Airport – pictured last December while under construction – was designed with the appearance of a giant six-armed alien starfish by architect Zaha Hadid and opens in September. Photo: Chinatopix/AP
5 things we know about Beijing Daxing International Airport, the ‘alien starfish’ opening soon
Beijing Daxing International Airport opens at end of September – handling 300 take-offs and landings an hour, with 45 million passengers by 2021 – and will eventual be the world’s busiest
Topic | China Eastern Airlines
Beijing Daxing International Airport – pictured last December while under construction – was designed with the appearance of a giant six-armed alien starfish by architect Zaha Hadid and opens in September. Photo: Chinatopix/AP