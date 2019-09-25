=== PHOTO CAPTURED FROM WEIBO === A flight was delayed for an hour and a woman detained by police after she opened the emergency exit for Òa breath of fresh airÓ before the flight took off in central Hubei province on Monday. The incident happened on flight Xiamen Air MF8215, which was scheduled to take off in Wuhan at 15:45 after passengers boarded the plane for Lanzhou, Gansu province on the afternoon, reported the Btime Video. Air stewardess had briefed the woman, who looked to be in her 50s, about the rules of sitting next to the emergency exit and reminded her not to touch the button that could open the emergency exit. WEIBO