The terminal building at Beijing Daxing International Airport, which has officially opened. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing Daxing airport – world’s largest – takes flight
- Visually spectacular and with the latest technology, the Chinese capital’s second international airport is open for business
Topic | Aviation
The new airport, declared open on Wednesday, could form part of a new economic belt. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing’s new 7-runway, star-shaped Daxing airport opened by Xi Jinping, with aviation industry ready for take-off
- Most expensive airport in history is housed in the world’s biggest single-terminal building
- Daxing is the first airport to have two-storey departure gates and is hailed as a major boost for China’s air travel
