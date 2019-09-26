Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China Southern Airlines flight 3001 is the first to take off from Beijing Daxing International Airport on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
Society

China’s top guns pilot first flights from Beijing Daxing airport

  • Airlines give opening day honours to their brightest and best pilots and cabin crew
  • Passengers treated to commemorative pin badges, stuffed toys and postcards as mementoes of the big day
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 6:15am, 26 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

China Southern Airlines flight 3001 is the first to take off from Beijing Daxing International Airport on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
The terminal building at Beijing Daxing International Airport, which has officially opened. Photo: Xinhua
Society

Beijing Daxing airport – world’s largest – takes flight

  • Visually spectacular and with the latest technology, the Chinese capital’s second international airport is open for business
Topic |   Aviation
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 9:29pm, 25 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The terminal building at Beijing Daxing International Airport, which has officially opened. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.