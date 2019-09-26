China Southern Airlines flight 3001 is the first to take off from Beijing Daxing International Airport on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s top guns pilot first flights from Beijing Daxing airport
- Airlines give opening day honours to their brightest and best pilots and cabin crew
- Passengers treated to commemorative pin badges, stuffed toys and postcards as mementoes of the big day
The terminal building at Beijing Daxing International Airport, which has officially opened. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing Daxing airport – world’s largest – takes flight
- Visually spectacular and with the latest technology, the Chinese capital’s second international airport is open for business
