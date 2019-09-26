Ryuichi Sakamoto’s management says the legendary composer has always preferred to pursue his musical journey alone. Photo: AP
China pianist caught up in Last Emperor composer Ryuichi Sakamoto ‘fake disciple’ warning
- Sakamoto statement does not identify individual but online community points finger at pianist Xiao Ying
Topic | China Society
Ryuichi Sakamoto’s management says the legendary composer has always preferred to pursue his musical journey alone. Photo: AP
Chinese erhu virtuoso Xu Ke – dubbed the ‘Paganini of the erhu world’, – who has revolutionised the playing of the Chinese string instrument by using techniques used in Western classical music, will perform in Hong Kong with the Tokyo String Quintet on December 14.
How Xu Ke – China’s revolutionary ‘Paganini of erhu’ – reimagined East-meets-West classical music
- Virtuoso, who transformed instrument’s repertoire, will perform at Hong Kong’s winter concerts blending international musical styles and techniques
- Russia group Izumrud’s mix of folk and pop, Ensemble Su, fusing Korean and Western instruments, and Hong Kong a cappella group, Boonfaysau, also feature
Topic | Sights and Sounds
In partnership with:
Leisure and Cultural Services Department
Chinese erhu virtuoso Xu Ke – dubbed the ‘Paganini of the erhu world’, – who has revolutionised the playing of the Chinese string instrument by using techniques used in Western classical music, will perform in Hong Kong with the Tokyo String Quintet on December 14.