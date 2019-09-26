Cheng Qiang was just 12 when his home in Sichuan was hit by a massive earthquake and airborne troops were sent to help. Photo: People.cn
Sichuan earthquake survivor ready to join his airborne heroes at China’s 70th anniversary parade
- Cheng Qiang was just 12 when a magnitude 8 tremor destroyed his village, but he never forgot the heroism of the soldiers sent to help and swore one day to join their ranks
- Now a squad leader, on October 1 he will also be part of the National Day celebrations in Tiananmen Square
