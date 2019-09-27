Four of the suspects remain in police custody while the others have been released on bail. Photo: Weibo
11 members of Chinese extended family marry each other to cash in on housing compensation scheme
- Former couple concoct scheme to take advantage of relocation allowance offered under urban renewal programme, police say
- They each tie the knot three times in less than two weeks and get other family members and ex-relatives to do the same
Topic | China Society
Four of the suspects remain in police custody while the others have been released on bail. Photo: Weibo
Lu Yanheng is recovering in hospital after receiving bone marrow from his son, Zikuan. Lu said his son “gave me the hope to live”. Photo: Weibo
Chinese boy, 11, gives father life-saving bone marrow after gaining 18kg to be a donor
- Lu Zikuan’s dad needed the transplant to treat a type of blood cancer, and his eldest son turned out to be a match
- He didn’t weigh enough so he started having five meals a day to reach the goal
Topic | China Society
Lu Yanheng is recovering in hospital after receiving bone marrow from his son, Zikuan. Lu said his son “gave me the hope to live”. Photo: Weibo