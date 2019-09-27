Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Four of the suspects remain in police custody while the others have been released on bail. Photo: Weibo
Society

11 members of Chinese extended family marry each other to cash in on housing compensation scheme

  • Former couple concoct scheme to take advantage of relocation allowance offered under urban renewal programme, police say
  • They each tie the knot three times in less than two weeks and get other family members and ex-relatives to do the same
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 6:32pm, 27 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Four of the suspects remain in police custody while the others have been released on bail. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Lu Yanheng is recovering in hospital after receiving bone marrow from his son, Zikuan. Lu said his son “gave me the hope to live”. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese boy, 11, gives father life-saving bone marrow after gaining 18kg to be a donor

  • Lu Zikuan’s dad needed the transplant to treat a type of blood cancer, and his eldest son turned out to be a match
  • He didn’t weigh enough so he started having five meals a day to reach the goal
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 10:10am, 23 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Lu Yanheng is recovering in hospital after receiving bone marrow from his son, Zikuan. Lu said his son “gave me the hope to live”. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.