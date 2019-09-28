The arrival hall at Nanyuan Airport. An era of aviation ended when civil aviation airlines left the oldest airport in China for the new, hi-tech Beijing Daxing International Airport. Photo: Xinhua
End of an era: China’s Nanyuan airport closes to civil aviation as hi-tech successor Daxing snatches spotlight
- China United Airlines, the venerable airport’s dominant carrier, transfers the last of its Nanyuan-based flights to Daxing
- Nanyuan could handle only 23 planes at most, but many travellers liked its intimacy and convenience
The terminal building at Beijing Daxing International Airport, which has officially opened. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing Daxing airport – world’s largest terminal – takes flight
- Visually spectacular and with the latest technology, the Chinese capital’s second international airport is open for business
