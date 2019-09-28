Channels

The arrival hall at Nanyuan Airport. An era of aviation ended when civil aviation airlines left the oldest airport in China for the new, hi-tech Beijing Daxing International Airport. Photo: Xinhua
Society

End of an era: China’s Nanyuan airport closes to civil aviation as hi-tech successor Daxing snatches spotlight

  • China United Airlines, the venerable airport’s dominant carrier, transfers the last of its Nanyuan-based flights to Daxing
  • Nanyuan could handle only 23 planes at most, but many travellers liked its intimacy and convenience
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 2:30pm, 28 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The terminal building at Beijing Daxing International Airport, which has officially opened. Photo: Xinhua
Society

Beijing Daxing airport – world’s largest terminal – takes flight

  • Visually spectacular and with the latest technology, the Chinese capital’s second international airport is open for business
Topic |   Aviation
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 4:51pm, 26 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

