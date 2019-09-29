Channels

SCMP
The expressway reopened after a rescue operation of more than eight hours. Photo: Weibo
36 people killed after coach slams into truck on expressway in eastern China

  • Thirty-six others were hurt, with nine being treated for serious injuries
  • Bus had a tyre blowout and collided with road divider before slamming into truck in the opposite lane in Yixing, Jiangsu province, police say
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Updated: 5:05pm, 29 Sep, 2019

The expressway reopened after a rescue operation of more than eight hours. Photo: Weibo
The woman in yellow died after alighting from the moving bus in Fenggang county, Guizhou province, on Sunday. Photo: Weibo
Safety questions after woman dies stepping off moving bus in China

  • Authorities investigating why passenger suddenly leapt to her feet and went through open door
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 7:30pm, 17 Sep, 2019

The woman in yellow died after alighting from the moving bus in Fenggang county, Guizhou province, on Sunday. Photo: Weibo
