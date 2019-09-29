The expressway reopened after a rescue operation of more than eight hours. Photo: Weibo
36 people killed after coach slams into truck on expressway in eastern China
- Thirty-six others were hurt, with nine being treated for serious injuries
- Bus had a tyre blowout and collided with road divider before slamming into truck in the opposite lane in Yixing, Jiangsu province, police say
The woman in yellow died after alighting from the moving bus in Fenggang county, Guizhou province, on Sunday. Photo: Weibo
Safety questions after woman dies stepping off moving bus in China
- Authorities investigating why passenger suddenly leapt to her feet and went through open door
