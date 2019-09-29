A masked man threw red paint over Denise Ho’s head as she was speaking to the media. Photo: CNS
Red paint thrown over singer Denise Ho at march in Taipei in support of Hong Kong protests
- She was speaking to the media at the time, and told reporters afterwards that activists ‘are facing this kind of threat to their safety on a daily basis’
- Two people have been taken into custody over the incident, according to local newspaper
Chinese Culture University was one of three universities in Taipei where clashes broke out over Lennon Walls on Wednesday. Photo: pccu.edu.tw
Students clash on university campuses in Taiwan over Hong Kong protests
- Four incidents have been reported in the past week, with mainland Chinese students allegedly attacking Hongkongers and locals over Lennon Walls
- President Tsai Ing-wen condemns the violence, saying the island is democratic and ‘not a base for totalitarian power’
