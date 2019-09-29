Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A masked man threw red paint over Denise Ho’s head as she was speaking to the media. Photo: CNS
Society

Red paint thrown over singer Denise Ho at march in Taipei in support of Hong Kong protests

  • She was speaking to the media at the time, and told reporters afterwards that activists ‘are facing this kind of threat to their safety on a daily basis’
  • Two people have been taken into custody over the incident, according to local newspaper
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 7:52pm, 29 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A masked man threw red paint over Denise Ho’s head as she was speaking to the media. Photo: CNS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese Culture University was one of three universities in Taipei where clashes broke out over Lennon Walls on Wednesday. Photo: pccu.edu.tw
Politics

Students clash on university campuses in Taiwan over Hong Kong protests

  • Four incidents have been reported in the past week, with mainland Chinese students allegedly attacking Hongkongers and locals over Lennon Walls
  • President Tsai Ing-wen condemns the violence, saying the island is democratic and ‘not a base for totalitarian power’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 12:16am, 27 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese Culture University was one of three universities in Taipei where clashes broke out over Lennon Walls on Wednesday. Photo: pccu.edu.tw
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.