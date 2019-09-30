Firefighters tackle the blaze in Ninghai county on Sunday. Photo: Weibo
19 killed in factory fire in eastern China, authorities say
- Three injured in the fire on Sunday at Ruiqi Daily Necessities Company’s factory in Ninghai county
- An investigation is under way
The expressway reopened after a rescue operation of more than eight hours. Photo: Weibo
36 people killed after coach slams into truck on expressway in eastern China
- Thirty-six others were hurt, with nine being treated for serious injuries
- Bus had a tyre blowout and collided with road divider before slamming into truck in the opposite lane in Yixing, Jiangsu province, police say
