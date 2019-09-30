Channels

Firefighters tackle the blaze in Ninghai county on Sunday. Photo: Weibo
Society

19 killed in factory fire in eastern China, authorities say

  • Three injured in the fire on Sunday at Ruiqi Daily Necessities Company’s factory in Ninghai county
  • An investigation is under way
Topic |   China Society
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:35pm, 30 Sep, 2019

Firefighters tackle the blaze in Ninghai county on Sunday. Photo: Weibo
The expressway reopened after a rescue operation of more than eight hours. Photo: Weibo
Society

36 people killed after coach slams into truck on expressway in eastern China

  • Thirty-six others were hurt, with nine being treated for serious injuries
  • Bus had a tyre blowout and collided with road divider before slamming into truck in the opposite lane in Yixing, Jiangsu province, police say
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Updated: 5:05pm, 29 Sep, 2019

The expressway reopened after a rescue operation of more than eight hours. Photo: Weibo
