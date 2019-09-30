Fishing boats dock at Nanfangao in Yilan county before the typhoon’s expected arrival on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan financial markets and schools close as Typhoon Mitag nears
- Storm given second-strongest typhoon category by weather bureau
- Dozens of flights cancelled as it approaches northeastern county of Yilan
