Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Destinations such as Dubrovnik, Croatia, are becoming more popular among mainland Chinese tourists, according to one of China’ s biggest travel services. Photo: AFP
Society

Next stop: Croatia. Chinese travellers skip Hong Kong for niche destinations over National Day break

  • Train trips, Xinjiang and chartered flights among the growing holiday trends, travel agents say
Topic |   People’s Republic of China at 70
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Updated: 7:00pm, 30 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Destinations such as Dubrovnik, Croatia, are becoming more popular among mainland Chinese tourists, according to one of China’ s biggest travel services. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Tourism Board chairman Pang Yiu-kai was in Los Angeles promoting Hong Kong as a tourist destination. Photo: Denise Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong Tourism Board chief to focus on US market when protests die down, and says Californian millennials are his target audience

  • Pang Yiu-kai preparing for life after civil unrest and will look to visitors from North America to boost struggling industry
Topic |   Tourism
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 10:49am, 27 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Tourism Board chairman Pang Yiu-kai was in Los Angeles promoting Hong Kong as a tourist destination. Photo: Denise Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.