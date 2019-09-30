Channels

My People, My Country looks at seven events in the past 70 years through the eyes of seven Chinese directors. Photo: Baidu
Society

Go China! Big screen turns patriotism into big box office hits as 70th anniversary celebrations take off

  • Three films that opened on Monday morning rake in US$76.6 million by midday
  • Palme d’Or winner Chen Kaige heads bill with ensemble that has movie-goers in tears
Topic |   People’s Republic of China at 70
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 6:21pm, 30 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

People walk in front of a giant Chinese flag ahead of the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic China in Chongqing, China September 13, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Apps & Social

Patriotic Chinese overwhelm Tencent servers in response to national flag social media campaign ahead of PRC anniversary

  • The server failed for a short time in the morning due to an unexpectedly large number of requests
Topic |   Tencent
Iris Deng

Iris Deng  

Updated: 12:38pm, 26 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

