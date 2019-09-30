My People, My Country looks at seven events in the past 70 years through the eyes of seven Chinese directors. Photo: Baidu
Go China! Big screen turns patriotism into big box office hits as 70th anniversary celebrations take off
- Three films that opened on Monday morning rake in US$76.6 million by midday
- Palme d’Or winner Chen Kaige heads bill with ensemble that has movie-goers in tears
Topic | People’s Republic of China at 70
People walk in front of a giant Chinese flag ahead of the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic China in Chongqing, China September 13, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Patriotic Chinese overwhelm Tencent servers in response to national flag social media campaign ahead of PRC anniversary
- The server failed for a short time in the morning due to an unexpectedly large number of requests
Topic | Tencent
