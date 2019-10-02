Fireworks light up the night sky during a gala show in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s National Day celebrations end with fireworks, singing and dancing
- Filmmaker Zhang Yimou oversees gala show in Beijing, with more than 60,000 people from all walks of life taking centre stage
Topic | People’s Republic of China at 70
Women soldiers from the People’s Liberation Army add more colour to the parade. Photo: AP
Grey skies, red dancers and a rainbow of fighter jets bring colour to China’s birthday show
- Multicoloured smoke brings delight for one young spectator in Beijing but crowds in Shanghai are left watching blank screens in the rain
- There was dancing in Shenzhen, an early start in Guangzhou and violent clashes in Hong Kong
Women soldiers from the People’s Liberation Army add more colour to the parade. Photo: AP