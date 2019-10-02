Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Pigeons fly over Tiananmen Square in Beijing during the celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
Society

The pigeons who made it home after a big National Day out in China

  • Pet owners contributed the thousands of ‘peace doves’ released in Tiananmen Square at the end of a huge parade for the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: 3:37pm, 2 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pigeons fly over Tiananmen Square in Beijing during the celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
LIVE
Politics
LIVE

China’s National Day parade, as it happened

  • National Day parade through the heart of the capital expected to be the biggest yet in terms of weapons on show
  • Mass display comes as the country grapples with myriad challenges, including slowing economic growth and a trade war

 

SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 3:34pm, 1 Oct, 2019

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP
Topic |   People’s Republic of China at 70
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 3:34pm, 1 Oct, 2019

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.