Park authorities in charge of the Leshan Giant Buddha in Sichuan have restricted visitor numbers in golden week. Photo: Xinhua
China’s scenic sites limit ‘golden week’ visitor numbers to cut crowds
- Managers of the Leshan Giant Buddha and Jiuzhaigou National Park restrict ticket sales as millions head off for the holiday break
An aircraft takes off from Hong Kong International Airport, as anti-government protesters plan to disrupt transport services to the airport, on September 1, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Mainland tourists skip Hong Kong for Singapore as city misses out on golden week bonanza
- Analysts say Singapore is reaping the rewards of long term planning and investment
- Hong Kong’s tourism industry will take at least two years to recover after the situation in the city returns to normal, says lawmaker
