All of the suspects came from the city of Wuhu in Anhui province, according to a local news report. Photo: Handout
Chinese police detain 21 suspects in raid on gambling den hidden in forest
- Officers in Anhui province use drones and sniffer dogs to track down suspects
- Den comprised simple tables and chairs under tarpaulin hung from branches
The boar was filmed by surveillance cameras wandering around the karaoke parlour. Photo: Weibo
300-pound wild boar goes on rampage in Chinese karaoke bar
- Animal bursts into private room, causing customers to flee
- Police shoot it dead to bring end to the panic
