A counterprotester challenges supporters of the Hong Kong protest movement before being shoved at an incident in Richmond, British Columbia, on Tuesday, China’s National Day. Photos: Handout
Canadian police go undercover as Hong Kong protest tensions rise in Richmond, the world’s most-Chinese city outside Asia
- A Hong Kong-style Lennon Wall in Richmond was torn apart on China’s National Day by counterprotesters dressed in designer clothes who threw money at opponents
- The building and destruction of the wall was monitored by a police undercover operation – apparently unseen by protesters
