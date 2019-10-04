Channels

Beijing’s Daxing International Airport is a hit with travellers, but it also attracts social media snappers who get in the way of everyday business, security staff say. Photo: Simon Song
Society

Keep out: Chinese police tell social media photographers Beijing’s new airport isn’t a tourist attraction

  • The US$11 billion airport flew 5,667 travellers out on the first day of ‘golden week’, but report says there were 85,000 visitors through the door that day
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: 5:15pm, 4 Oct, 2019

Hong Kong International Airport has said it expects 2 million fewer travellers this year because of the unrest that has made things difficult for travellers. Photo: SCMP
Opinion

‘Golden week’ will be a yardstick to measure the economic damage

  • As the protests continue, the slump could be the worst the city has seen with gloomy prediction for this week’s National Day holiday
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
SCMP Editorial

SCMP Editorial  

Updated: 5:30am, 30 Sep, 2019

