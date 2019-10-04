A promotional photo from the company involved in the Shandong incident shows the balloon’s double harness. Photo: Handout
Five held in eastern China after mother and three-year-old son are killed in balloon accident
- After tether holding pair to the ground breaks, balloon takes off and ruptures
- Managers at Majiagou scenic area say rides were unauthorised
Two men land safely after drifting for more than 10km in a hydrogen balloon they were using to pick pine cones in China’s Changbai mountains. Photo: Weibo
China pine nut pickers in lucky escape after drifting 10km in gas balloon
- Latest mishap highlights dangers of harvesting cones from towering pine trees
