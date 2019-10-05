Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

TikTok says it will not accept advertising of a political nature. Photo: Reuters
Society

Chinese short video app Douyin says no to political advertising

  • Company says it wants to stay true to its ‘lighthearted’ feel that has proved such a hit with young people
  • App is ‘exploring a variety of opportunities for brand partners’, executive says
Topic |   TikTok app
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:33pm, 5 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

TikTok says it will not accept advertising of a political nature. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
A smartphone shows live streaming of Douyin, also know as TikTok overseas, in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
Big Tech

Chinese short video app Douyin introduces reverse-image search function as way to boost ad revenue

  • Beijing-based company revised its revenue target for 2019 to 120 billion yuan (US$16.8 billion) from an earlier goal set late last year of 100 billion yuan
Topic |   TikTok app
Jane Zhang

Jane Zhang  

Updated: 5:17am, 4 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A smartphone shows live streaming of Douyin, also know as TikTok overseas, in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.