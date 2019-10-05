TikTok says it will not accept advertising of a political nature. Photo: Reuters
Chinese short video app Douyin says no to political advertising
- Company says it wants to stay true to its ‘lighthearted’ feel that has proved such a hit with young people
- App is ‘exploring a variety of opportunities for brand partners’, executive says
A smartphone shows live streaming of Douyin, also know as TikTok overseas, in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
Chinese short video app Douyin introduces reverse-image search function as way to boost ad revenue
- Beijing-based company revised its revenue target for 2019 to 120 billion yuan (US$16.8 billion) from an earlier goal set late last year of 100 billion yuan
