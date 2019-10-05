Channels

The JPMorgan Chase employee, who was not identified, told those shouting at him to go back to the mainland that “We are all Chinese”. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Society

Attack on JPMorgan banker in Hong Kong sparks outrage in mainland China

  • Mandarin-speaking employee was punched in the face by a protester outside the company’s main office in Hong Kong on Friday
  • Angry reaction to video of incident, including one commenter saying the behaviour went against the push for freedom and democracy in city
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Updated: 10:08pm, 5 Oct, 2019

China’s ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming says Beijing has every confidence in Carrie Lam’s ability to restore order to Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

Beijing confident Carrie Lam can restore order to Hong Kong, Chinese ambassador to Britain says

  • Unrest in city has ‘escalated to a dangerous level’, but leader has central government’s ‘full trust’, envoy Liu Xiaoming says
  • Chief executive’s decision to introduce ban on wearing masks shows she is still ‘in control’, he says
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Updated: 7:00pm, 5 Oct, 2019

China’s ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming says Beijing has every confidence in Carrie Lam’s ability to restore order to Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
