The JPMorgan Chase employee, who was not identified, told those shouting at him to go back to the mainland that “We are all Chinese”. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Attack on JPMorgan banker in Hong Kong sparks outrage in mainland China
- Mandarin-speaking employee was punched in the face by a protester outside the company’s main office in Hong Kong on Friday
- Angry reaction to video of incident, including one commenter saying the behaviour went against the push for freedom and democracy in city
China’s ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming says Beijing has every confidence in Carrie Lam’s ability to restore order to Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Beijing confident Carrie Lam can restore order to Hong Kong, Chinese ambassador to Britain says
- Unrest in city has ‘escalated to a dangerous level’, but leader has central government’s ‘full trust’, envoy Liu Xiaoming says
- Chief executive’s decision to introduce ban on wearing masks shows she is still ‘in control’, he says
